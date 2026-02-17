GISA’s $18.9M expansion on track to reshape STEM education in Springfield

This new space helps expand overall programing down to sixth grade and alleviates capacity restrictions for students in grades 7 and 8 at GISA’s current location inside the Springfield Center of Innovation at The Dome on South Limestone Street.

Josh Jennings, superintendent and founding director, said phase I has been “transformational” for students and the broader community.

“Being located on Clark State’s campus has meant real access. Access to college-level facilities, expanded programming, industry partnerships and daily exposure to a collegiate environment. That proximity has strengthened our early college model and expanded opportunities for students in meaningful ways,” he said.

Jennings said phase II builds on that foundation.

“It allows us to serve more students, deepen our STEM programming and create spaces specifically designed for the kind of hands-on, collaborative learning that defines GISA,” he said.

“It also reflects the strength of our community partnerships. This project has only been possible because local organizations, donors, and partners have worked together with a shared focus on students — not on who receives credit. That collaborative spirit says a great deal about this community."

Phase II’s $18.9 million, 32,000-square-foot facility, which will be east of the phase I building, will add more space for students in ninth grade to attend the Upper Academy, leaving The Dome for grades 6-8.

The facility will include 15 flexible classrooms designed for hands-on, interdisciplinary instruction; six STEM and science labs supporting bioscience, agriculture, engineering and aerospace technology pathways; a state-of-the-art esports lab with glass walls serving as the focal point of the new STEM Commons; as well as a technology center, college and career offices, guidance and mental health services and dedicated special education spaces.

Marker Construction is designing and building the project, along with West Central Ohio Port Authority. The cost of construction is $16.3 million, with a total project budget of $18.9 million that includes design, furnishings, contingency and site development costs.

As for challenges, Jennings said securing and finalizing financing took some coordination, which was officially complete in October 2025, when the construction team mobilized quickly. There was no groundbreaking ceremony for phase II, as it was an extension of a bigger project started within phase I, Jennings said.

“Weather has not significantly impacted progress to this point. The project timeline still has us completing construction well ahead of our summer 2027 move-in, so we remain on track for a fall 2027 opening,” he said.

Once phase II is completed in fall 2027, the Upper Academy campus will be more than 65,000 square feet for all high school students in grades 9-12.

There are 940 students enrolled in grades 6-12. In fall 2027, they anticipate roughly 505 students in grades 9-12 at the Upper Academy, with about 555 students in grades 6-8 remaining at The Dome.

Once ninth grade transitions to the Upper Academy, total enrollment for grades 6-12 is projected to grow to 1,225 students by the 2030-31 school year.