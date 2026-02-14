Granddaughter creates Springfield Foundation scholarship fund in honor of late step-grandmother

“Every time I see a cardinal or hear a hymn, I think of Alma. I am grateful for the time I had with her and for the unconditional love she shared with me. This scholarship is in her memory,” Schroyer said.

Marshall was born in 1932 in the Appalachian Mountains in Blue Diamond, Kentucky. After she graduated from Carr Creek High School, she married Ace, whose military service led them to Springfield.

“Alma loved gardening, thrift shopping, and taking care of stray cats and dogs in the neighborhood. She led her life with compassion and faith, and she cared deeply for her family — she had four children and many grandchildren, including her step-granddaughter, Schroyer," according to Foundation Executive Director Susan Carey.

Schroyer, who attended Springfield South High School and graduated in 2006, earned a Springfield Foundation Scholarship that helped her attend The Ohio State University.

“This new fund is intended to provide the same compassion to others that Alma shared with her as a child,” Carey said.

