Wittenberg names visionary leader, advisor as commencement speaker

“Today’s rapidly changing world requires creativity, confidence, and exceptional critical thinking, which are exactly the skills Rakesh embodies and that Wittenberg has developed in its graduates since 1845. Rakesh also exemplifies the possibilities of a liberal arts education, and I believe his remarks will inspire the members of the Class of 2026 to see all the possibilities that await them as proud Wittenberg graduates,” said President Christian M.M. Brady.

Tondon, who lives in San Francisco, California, has more than 20 years of experience in e-commerce, retail, Software as a Service (SaaS), AI and healthcare, and has navigated the challenges of supply chains, intricate logistics, high-growth business operations and start-ups. He’s an active angel investor, board member and advisor, and provides strategic guidance on fundraising, go-to-market (GTM) strategies and operational scaling.

Tondon is the former co-founder and CEO of Dr. Treat, a full-stack startup pioneering tech-enabled veterinary care through its AI-driven veterinary platform. He recently helped engineer the sale of the business to a large strategic acquirer. Tondon is also the co-founder of Le Tote, a pioneering rental subscription platform in the U.S. and China; made the landmark acquisition of Lord & Taylor, the oldest department store chain in the U.S.; and led two other strategic acquisitions.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics and was a founding father of Wittenberg’s Delta Tau Delta fraternity, where he also spent time as a resident advisor and member of the campus’ Cricket Club.

A Countdown to Commencement Grad Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19, in Geil Lounge on the lower level of the student center. Graduates will have the opportunity to place orders for caps and gowns, announcements, diploma frames and other related items.

The university is planning for a traditional outdoor commencement at 11:30 a.m., with access to its Hollow starting at 9:30 a.m. All guests must be seated by 11 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, graduation will be held in the Health, Wellness & Athletics Complex’s Pam Evans Smith Arena. Tickets are required for an indoor ceremony.

The event will be livestreamed at wittenberg.edu/live and the Geil Lounge and Center Dining Room of the Benham-Pence Student Center will also available for viewing the live feed on campus.

For more information on commencement exercises, visit wittenberg.edu/administration/commencement.