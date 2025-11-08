STEM school starts construction on $18.9M facility on Clark State’s campus

“This project brings our vision full circle, allowing us to bring every high school student together under one roof in an environment built for collaboration, creativity and innovation,” he said.

GISA is an independent STEM school, with STEM standing for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Its $16.9 million, 29,880-square-foot facility in phase I opened in the fall for the 2025-26 year at 572 E. Leffel Lane for students in grades 10-12.

This new space helped expand overall programing down to sixth grade and alleviates capacity restrictions for students in grades 7-8 at GISA’s current location inside the Springfield Center of Innovation at The Dome on South Limestone Street.

Phase II’s $18.9 million, 32,000-square-foot facility, which will be east of the phase I building, will add more space for students in ninth grade to attend at the Upper Academy, leaving The Dome for grades 6-8.

The facility will include 15 flexible classrooms designed for hands-on, interdisciplinary instruction; six STEM and science labs supporting bioscience, agriculture, engineering and aerospace technology courses; a state-of-the-art esports lab with glass walls serving as the focal point of the new STEM Commons; as well as a technology center, college and career offices, guidance and mental health services and dedicated special education spaces.

“The design of this building reflects input from our students, staff and community,” Jennings said. “Every space is intentional and forward-looking, ensuring our students have access to the tools and experiences they need to thrive in tomorrow’s workforce.”

Marker Construction will design and build the project, along with West Central Ohio Port Authority. The cost of construction is $16.3 million, with a total project budget of $18.9 million that includes design, furnishings, contingency and site development costs.

Once phase II is completed in fall 2027, the Upper Academy campus will be more than 65,000 square feet for all high school students in grades 9-12.

There are 925 students enrolled in grades 6-12, with 325 of them enrolled in just grades 10-12 at the Upper Academy, Jennings said. In fall 2027 when ninth grade is brought into the academy, it will increase enrollment to 510.

“The enrollment will grow each year through the 2030-31 school year, and the space that we have with the new building will support that growth,” he said.

The student enrollment for grades 6-12 is projected to grow from 925 students this year to 1,225 by 2030-31.

Jennings said the new space that opened this year and the relationship with Clark State has been “even better than expected.”

“Students have exceeded expectations in their flexibility and maturity that they have shown with the freedoms and logistics of being in multiple spaces across a college campus. The space has provided unique opportunities for instruction and for school and industry related activities,” he said. “Years like this present challenges, but end up being the most rewarding as they build culture and programing together as a community.”

The purpose of the Upper Academy and the expansion “builds upon the accomplishments of our graduates and graduating classes,” Jennings said.

The graduating class of 2025 had an average of 42.4 semester hours of college credit per student. Out of a class of 100, 41 students graduated with an associates degree from Clark State, 64% graduated with an honors diploma, 70% were admitted to and are attending a four-year institution, 15% are attending a two-year institution and 14% entered into the workforce.

GISA is open to any student in Ohio and admission is based on a lottery system. Applications open Nov. 14 for current fifth grade students interested in joining as sixth graders for the 2026-27 school year. Online applications are due by Jan. 30 and families must attend one of two informational sessions held at the Upper Academy on Jan. 21 or Feb. 3. A public open house for prospective families will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13 at the South Limestone campus.