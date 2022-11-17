Future Enon sports park could include soccer fields, dog park

“We got the room, we just need the right layout,” said Enon mayor Timothy Howard.

Another portion of the park could feature facilities for pickleball, tennis and baseball and the project may also include a dog park and fish ponds.

A walking or running trail, too, is proposed to encircle the park, spanning roughly 1.5 miles for one lap.

“These are some of the needs, some of the wants that were within the community when we started talking about this plan,” Hanna said.

The village also has plans in place to create an ADA-compliant playground in Enon Park, with village officials seeking grants to fund that specific project.

A design for the project has not been finalized, and the cost of the project will be determined by features of the park. An estimate the village received for laying Astroturf on a full-sized field was between $800,000 and $1 million, Hanna said. Project leaders have been considering laying turf on the infields of the park and keeping the outfields as grass-covered spaces.

Hanna said the pandemic pointed to a need for families in the area to have opportunities for open-air recreation. The presence of a space for sports tournaments and other recreation can help encourage further development in the area.

The two governments purchased the half-million dollar property adjacent to Enon Park in April from the family of Guy Conley, who passed away last year. The total cost was $542,131, with both governments splitting the cost.

The development of the land into the proposed sports parks may take several years to complete, village and township leaders said earlier this year.