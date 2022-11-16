BreakingNews
New Springfield candy shop Grandpa Joe’s opens Thursday
News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — is opening its Springfield location on Thursday.

The 6,000-square foot candy store will host the grand opening of its 101 W. High St. location at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop will remain open until 10 p.m.

Hours for the business’ first weekend will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Grandpa Joe’s is known for its candy buffet and walls of interesting soda flavors, and owner Chris Beers said the Springfield shop will feature additions that no other shop of the business has seen.

Beers said he’s excited to be expanding to Springfield.

“Our customer base in smaller downtowns has really embraced Grandpa Joe’s,” he said.

Grandpa Joe’s has locations in Troy, Middletown, Chillicothe, Miamisburg and Cuyahoga Falls, and it also operates stores in Florida and Pennsylvania.

Customers have told Beers they love the nostalgia and fun surrounding his stores, and they’ll drive for miles to stop into a Grandpa Joe’s shop to pick up a unique item. A couple he talked in one of his locations told him they traveled from a different state to acquire ketchup-flavored soda, for example, Beers said.

