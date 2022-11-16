Watch: Amy Schneider testifies against Ohio bill banning transitioning for trans youth

Jeopardy! champion and Dayton native Amy Schneider testified in Columbus today against proposed legislation that would prevent anyone under age 18 from taking steps toward gender transition.
Schneider, a trans woman competing this week in the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, is among more than 200 people signed up to testify for and against the bill in the Ohio House Families, Aging and Human Services Committee.
She said the bill “would have devastating consequences for Ohio’s children.”
See Schneider’s testimony below after the 11 minute mark:
The Dayton Daily News is covering both sides of testimony on the proposed legislation. Follow Ohio Politics on Facebook for the latest.
Previous reporting:
A bill that would prevent anyone under age 18 from taking steps toward gender transition is up for a fifth hearing — but with a possible substitute bill coming.
The “Save Adolescents from Experimentation” Act, House Bill 454, is sponsored by state Reps. Gary Click, R-Vickery, and Diane Grendell, R-Chesterland. It would prohibit medical personnel, public or private, from helping minors transition; prohibit public funding to anyone who does so; and prohibit insurance and Medicaid from covering any gender-transition therapy or procedure for minors.
As currently written, the bill specifically targets “school nurses, counselors, teachers, principals, or other staff or officials,” requiring them to tell parents — even if those parents are potentially hostile — about a minor’s gender dysphoria.