Former Fairfield man charged in online romance scam

De-love Kofi Amuzu, 23, a citizen of Ghana, was arrested on Jan. 13 in the Bronx, a borough of New York City, for allegedly conspiring with others to commit an online romance fraud scheme and to launder the proceeds, including by wiring funds to Ghana, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office in Cincinnati. The co-conspirators allegedly created profiles on dating websites using false information and pictures of other individuals, authorities said.

Federal authorities report the alleged activities had occurred from 2018 until his arrest earlier this month, and lived in Fairfield during the alleged scheme.