Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleads not guilty to theft in office

Federer said that Vanderhorst’s charge represents a “shocking betrayal of every Clark County citizen” and employees of his office.

According to the auditor’s office, an employee noticed inappropriate vendor payouts in the financial management system in October 2021. State investigators visited the auditor’s office and Vanderhorst’s home last month to collect evidence.

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit is conducting a forensic audit and criminal investigation in conjunction with Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Driscoll. The investigation is ongoing.

Federer created a website, www.clarkcountyfacts.com, with the help of a communications consulting firm that he said has been paid out of his own pocket to outline details about the alleged theft.