First Friday features live outdoor music to ring in summer

A taste of one of the summer’s most beloved traditions will get a kickoff at 6 p.m. with the Summer Arts Festival Brewery Bash at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St.

Attendees can enjoy five tasting stations featuring Mother Stewart’s beers and food pairings from Parkhurst Catering. Tasting tickets cost $5 each and proceeds benefit the festival; tickets will be sold the night of the event at Mother Stewart’s and no presale.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle and live music from The Probables at 7 p.m. Other live music that night will include Saving Pluto at 8 at Station 1, 325 Fountain Ave.

A first-time event that got rained out in May will make a belated debut during First Friday. The Makers Market, hosted by Sage & Oak and Sip & Dipity Paint Bar, will be from 5-8 in front of the Heritage Center of Clark County, 117. S. Fountain Ave., and feature 10 local artists set up with items for sale.

Various downtown shops will offer new retail items and sales, and restaurants will run specials.

“It’s a great way of engaging with business owners. We’ll have more opening next month,” said Kelcie Webster, visitor center and marketing coordinator for GSP.

For more information on First Friday, go to www.facebook.com/GreaterSpringfieldPartnership/.