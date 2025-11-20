Final beam signed by faculty, staff placed for Cedarville’s new academic center

The project, at the site located between Apple Technology Center and the History and Government building, is expected to be completed in August 2027.

The 47,820-square-foot, three-story building will be a new campus landmark with an 84-foot dome along Cedarville’s Main Street. It’s named in honor of William Bolthouse, a longtime supporter and trustee emeritus of the university, to celebrate his service and dedication to Cedarville.

The Bolthouse Academic Center will house faculty offices for the school of education and the departments of English, literature and modern languages, history and government, social work and psychology. It will include classrooms, student collaboration areas and a new dining option on the east side of campus that will feature a coffee bar with sandwiches and salads.

The first floor will include six classrooms, and the Center for Political Studies and offices for the Dean of Education and Social Work and the Dean for Arts and Humanities.

The second floor will include the School of Education and Social Work and the Department of Psychology, with centralized offices and labs.

The third floor will include faculty from the Department of History and Government and the Department of English, Literature, and Modern Languages.

Construction on the project began in May, and Williams Hall was demolished in June to make room for the new center.

This facility is the final piece of the $175 million campaign, One Thousand Days Transformed: The Campaign for Cedarville.

Williams Hall was constructed in 1960 and named for Dr. Arthur F. Williams, who led the university’s Bible department from 1955 to 1967 and served as dean of students from 1953 to 1960. He was also the first person to be named an honorary alumnus of Cedarville.

Williams Hall was originally built as a residence hall and later transitioned in 1981 to house campus offices, beginning with Student Services. In recent years, it was home to several academic departments such as psychology, education, English, literature, and modern languages.