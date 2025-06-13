Cedarville demolishes Williams Hall for new university academic center

Williams Hall was constructed in 1960 and named for Dr. Arthur F. Williams, who led the university’s Bible department from 1955 to 1967 and served as dean of students from 1953 to 1960. He was also the first person to be named an honorary alumnus of Cedarville.

Williams Hall was originally built as a residence hall and later transitioned in 1981 to house campus offices, beginning with Student Services. In recent years, it was home to several academic departments such as psychology, education, English, literature, and modern languages.

“I had the privilege of living in Williams Hall during the 1967-68 school year, sharing a room with none other than Jim Jeremiah,” said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Loren Reno, senior advisor to the president. “Dr. Williams, the dorm’s namesake and beloved Bible professor, was once a customer on my newspaper route.”

Once the demolition is done and debris is removed, work will begin on the new facility that will be located on the eastern edge of campus along Ohio 72. It’s scheduled to open for students and faculty at the start of the 2027 academic year.

Construction on the new Bolthouse center began in May with site prep. The 47,820-square-foot, three-story Georgian-style building will be a new campus landmark with an 84-foot dome along Cedarville’s Main Street. It’s named in honor of William Bolthouse, a longtime supporter and trustee emeritus of the university beginning in 1996, to celebrate his service and dedication to Cedarville.

The Bolthouse Academic Center will house faculty offices for the school of education and the departments of English, literature and modern languages, history and government, social work and psychology. It will include classrooms, student collaboration areas and a new dining option on the east side of campus that will feature a coffee bar with sandwiches and salads.

This facility is the final piece of the $175 million campaign, One Thousand Days Transformed: The Campaign for Cedarville, a comprehensive fundraising effort that has been funded by individuals and corporate donations.