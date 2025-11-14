Historical marker unveiled in Springfield for sports legend Brooks Lawrence

“Brooks Lawrence is truly the Godfather of Ohio’s Baseball Color Barrier and it was my social responsibility to ensure that he received proper recognition”, said Karlos L. Marshall, co-founder and co-executive of The Conscious Connect CDC, and lead researcher on the project. “Thousands of cars and pedestrians will pass this marker daily. It brings me joy that his legacy will never be in the shadows again, and that his story will inspire future generations to come.”

This project has been nearly two years in the making, Marshall said, and it represents a man who had a vision that said “talent has no color and courage has no limit.”

“As we unveil this marker today, may it stand as more than a metal and words. May it stand as a mirror for our young people, as a reminder that greatness can grow right here from the soil of these very hallways right here in the Champion City,” he said. “May this marker ensure that his story, his struggle and his successes will never again be hidden in the shadows.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Gov. Mike DeWine attended the dedication to honor Brooks, not only as a fan of him, but also as a fan of the Cincinnati Reds who he has followed since he was young.

“I remember whenever Brooks was pitching, my dad would remind me how proud he was because he was from Springfield. That was a big deal that somebody local made the Reds,” he said.

“I’m just here really to say how happy I am that this day has occurred ... I think different things that I get to do as governor, this is one of the happy ones,” DeWine added.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Marshall’s research was largely informed by Cheryl D. Lyons, Lawrence’s maternal niece who wrote the biography, Pitching the Dream. The Clark County Public Library and Clark County Historical Society at the Heritage Center also supported the research project by compiling materials from their databases and archives on Lawrence.

Lyons said it’s a great honor for the entire Lawrence family and friends, as well as Springfield, to uphold his legacy with a historical marker.

“Brooks was a trailblazer overcoming many adversities to realize his dream. He was committed to his family, giving back to the community, and to the love of the game,“ she said. ”To honor his life with a historical marker is a great inspiration to everyone, especially young athletes. Brooks Lawrence was a remarkable man with a remarkable journey.”

Deena Chisolm, Lawrence’s granddaughter, said “his is a story that matters.” She said he made her a baseball fan for life and she still follows the sport.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

“Each time I hear the stories about the players throughout history on sports TV, I think of his inspiring story and wish others could hear it too,” she said. “I am proud to be part of sharing his story. His path was not easy and, were it not for the barriers of the time, his name would likely be included with the better known greats. Despite those challenges, he made the most of every opportunity and gave back along the way.”

Lawrence, nicknamed “The Bull,” attended Springfield High School where he lettered in basketball, track and was the first Black starting quarterback before he graduated in 1943. After, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Guam, where he earned a Bronze Star, during World War II as part of a segregated Army Engineers unit. He was discharged in 1945.

He then enrolled at Miami University in Oxford in 1947 and was the first Black baseball player at the college before signing with the Cleveland Indians. He was later signed by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1954 and assigned to the Triple-A Columbus Red Birds, where he and another teammate broke the color barrier.

Lawrence made his major league debut in 1954 by becoming the Cardinals’ first Black pitcher to record a win and the third Black player in the franchise’s history overall. That following season he was their Opening Day starter.

He was then traded to the Cincinnati Reds before the 1956 season and named to the 1956 National League All-Star team after beginning the season with a Reds’ franchise record of 13 straight wins. He later became the Reds’ first Black front office executive in 1972, and only the third in Major League Baseball history, the first Black player inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 1976, and he added an induction into the Ohio Baseball Hall of Fame in 1988.

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Rick Walls, executive director of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, said, “Lawrence left opened doors for future generations of African American players and executives, leaving an enduring legacy that continues to inspire the Reds family and baseball fans everywhere.”

Lawrence ended his pitching career in 1960 with 275 games and a 69-62 record, and later became the first Black head baseball coach at Wilmington College from 1987-93. He died on April 27, 2000, in Springfield and is buried in Ferncliff Cemetery.

Lawrence’s marker was unveiled in front of The Dome, 700 S. Limestone, the site of the former original Springfield High and South High schools and where he was a student-athlete.

“Brooks Lawrence showed the world that greatness can begin at home,” said Springfield City School District Superintendent Bob Hill. ”He ensured our city’s name was known far beyond the baseball diamond, and his story continues to inspire young athletes who are dreaming big today. By honoring him with this new installation at The Dome, we hope to motivate the next generation to always swing for the fences.”

The Ohio Historical Markers program, which began in the 1950s and is administered by the Community Engagement Department of Ohio History Connection, has placed 1,860 markers that share the state’s history and 20 new markers are accepted each year.

“This program identifies, commemorates and honors important people, places, things or events that have contributed to Ohio’s history,” said Megan Wood, executive director and CEO of the Ohio History Connection. “But it’s even more significant because markers are stories told by communities — usually a local group, committee, organization or individual contacts us about their exciting Ohio story that they want to share by helping sponsor a marker.”

Marshall said “cementing the legacy of hidden figures from the Black community by erecting Ohio Historical Markers is what I’m most proud of.”