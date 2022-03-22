Federal COVID-19 program that pays for testing, treatment and vaccines expiring

“Many of those programs had a specific amount of dollars that they expected to last them a certain period of time,” Mattingly said. “And those dollars may be utilized quicker now that you can’t build up to that intermediary program.”

Mattingly said most public health departments will still provide vaccines at no cost. She recommends anyone without health insurance search for federally qualified health centers when looking for treatment. The website to search is https://findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov/tool.

The White House says the Uninsured Program is just one virus-related program that will be scaled back due to a lack of new funding. In a statement, the White House said the federal government has no more funding for additional monoclonal antibody treatments and will cut state allocations by more than 30%.

The statement also says “the federal government does not have adequate resources to purchase enough booster vaccine doses for all Americans, if additional doses are needed.”