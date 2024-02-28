Family & Youth Initiatives to host spring fundraiser

This year’s fundraiser will focus on one of the four programs FYI offers — the community garden. The event will include a pulled pork dinner and sides, made from scratch by the Knights, as well as dessert and drinks.

“Each year, our community garden embodies all of our programs by showcasing the tremendous amount of planning, community effort and time it takes to successfully cultivate a successful harvest,” said Communications Director Erica Stefanow.

FYI’s four programs include:

Community Garden — Teaches members of the community the skills they need to grow, harvest, cook and preserve fresh vegetables, and fresh produce is donated to two local food pantries each session. Individual and group plot spaces are free but require maintenance from the gardener.

Parenting Network — Serves at three locations expectant mothers and fathers, and parents/guardians of infants and children. Families meet with mentors for support and education on pregnancy, parents and life skills, then earn necessary material items such as cribs, car seats, diapers and more once completed.

Real Life Teen Choices program — Educates students on their full potential about the outcome of their choices and how making them can help achieve optimal health. It teaches middle and high school students about setting boundaries, establishing long-term goals and fostering healthy relationships.

New Roots Mentoring — Use social-emotional skills to work with youth of all backgrounds and ages. Student mentors provide mental and emotional support by being a consistent presence, and reinforce self-esteem and positive influence by showing them they’re valued, heard and understood.

Explore Global Impact FFA members help Second Harvest pack food boxes

Tickets are $15 per adult and $5 per child 16 and under, with a maximum group price for two adults and children at $40 per family.

Guests can also visit the “Bloom Bar” where they can purchase a fresh bouquet of local flowers or a potted succulent cluster for $10 each. They can also purchase raffle tickets for a gift basket.

The event is open to the public. All proceeds will benefit the mission of FYI, which is to empower families and provide hope by rescuing and protecting families and children who are suffering from trauma created by abuse and poverty and prevent future trauma through education, training and support.

To register or for more information, email Stefanow at erica.stefanow@fyiohio.org with the ticket type needed, the number of spots you’d like to reserve and the name of each guest. Cash and credit cards will be accepted at the door.