Global Impact FFA members help Second Harvest pack food boxes

“Global Impact FFA strives to uphold its commitment to service and leadership, empowering students to make meaningful contributions to society,” she said.

The volunteer event was spearheaded by Executive FFA Officer Sarah Waddle, whose “passion for community service started her eighth-grade year when she organized a successful food drive.” She said she was excited about planning this trip with her classmates and emphasized the importance of being involved in the community.

Among the student volunteers was sophomore Grace Tuttle, who said she was motivated to join the volunteer event.

“I wanted to sign up for this trip to have an opportunity to help make a positive impact,” she said.

National FFA Week is annually observed to highlight the organization’s impact on its members and communities, and encourages a culture of science and leadership among its members.

For more information about Second Harvest, visit www.theshfb.org.