Global Impact FFA members help Second Harvest pack food boxes

The students volunteered as part of FFA week.

By
34 minutes ago
Some of Global Impact STEM Academy’s (GISA) FFA members volunteered at the Second Harvest Food Bank as part of FFA week.

Twenty-three students volunteered their time to pack 200 boxes of food to “contribute to the ongoing efforts of Second Harvest in fighting hunger,” said FFA adviser Olivia Pflaumer.

“Global Impact FFA strives to uphold its commitment to service and leadership, empowering students to make meaningful contributions to society,” she said.

The volunteer event was spearheaded by Executive FFA Officer Sarah Waddle, whose “passion for community service started her eighth-grade year when she organized a successful food drive.” She said she was excited about planning this trip with her classmates and emphasized the importance of being involved in the community.

Among the student volunteers was sophomore Grace Tuttle, who said she was motivated to join the volunteer event.

“I wanted to sign up for this trip to have an opportunity to help make a positive impact,” she said.

National FFA Week is annually observed to highlight the organization’s impact on its members and communities, and encourages a culture of science and leadership among its members.

For more information about Second Harvest, visit www.theshfb.org.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

