What’s happening this weekend: Night out event, sugar shack tour and more

A Girls Night Out: Woodworking Workshop to build your own charcuterie board will be held from noon to 3 p.m. today at Middle of the Wood, 231 N. Main St. in Urbana.

This hands-on workshop can be done by all skill levels. Expert instructors will guide you through the process, from selecting the right wood to sanding and finishing a board.

The cost is $100 per person. For more information or to register, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1422595198348064/?ref=newsfeed

Candidates Forum

Candidates on the March 19 Republican Primary will speak at a Candidates’ Forum tonight at the Clark County Republican Party Headquarters 7072 Dayton Springfield Road in Enon.

Meet and greet the candidates will be at 6:30 p.m. and the forum begins at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

It’s hosted by Party Chairman Laura Rosenberger, who can be reached at 937-624-9123 for more information.

Paint & Sip

Paint & Sip will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at Miami Street Tavern.

The cost is $20 per person and includes supplies and “sip.”

All proceed will go towards the Champaign Family YMCA Invest In Youth Fundraiser.

To register, visit the Champaign Family YMCA. Space is limited.

Celtic Angels

The Celtic Angels Ireland will be at the Gloria Theatre at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

The Celtic Angels will feature world class Irish dancers and the live band The Trinity Ensemble.

For tickets, visit https://gloriatheatre.ticketspice.com/celtic-angels-ireland.

Record Sealing and Legal Help Clinic

The Board of Clark County Commissioners and the Clark County Department of Reentry will host a free record sealing and CQE Legal Help Clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave.

The Legal Help Clinic will provide information on options for record sealing, expungements, the Ohio Governor’s Expedited Pardon Project and CQEs (Certificate of Qualification for Employment) for ex-offenders with the help of the Greater Dayton Volunteer Lawyers Project and the Clark County Municipal Courts Office.

To meet with a lawyer at the clinic, complete the registration at:

https://www.clarkcountyohio.gov/713/Record-Sealing-and-CQE-Clinics. Walk-ins are welcome, but assistance is not guaranteed. On-site filing with the Clark County Municipal Court Clerk’s Office will also be available.

The clinic was made possible through a grant from the Community Health Foundation and partnerships with the Clark County Public Library, Clark County Municipal Court Clerk’s office, Clark County Department of Reentry and the Greater Dayton Volunteer Lawyers Project.

For more information about the clinic or the Department of Reentry, email Director Brooke Wagner at bwagner@clarkcountyohio.gov.

Opera House Show

The Hoppers will perform 50s and 60s rock and roll at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St., from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Road House Grill food truck will be serving before the show.

The cost is a suggested $10 donation. Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties.

Acoustic Night

An acoustic night with local singers and guitarists Tony Powell and Mike Duke will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at The State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Doors open at 4 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. with Tony and 8:30 p.m. with Mike.

The cost is $5.

Sugar Shack Tour

The Tecumseh Land Trust will host the annual sugar shack tour from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the office on Whitehall Farm, 4633 U.S. 68 North in Yellow Springs. The tour happens every 20 to 30 minutes.

This event is for those curious how maple sap is transformed into maple syrup.

There will be games, light refreshments, and maple syrup for sale.

For those needing special assistance or with limited mobility there is limited parking available at Flying Mouse Farms, 100 E. Fairfield Pike. Consider walking or biking if you live close by.

The event occurs rain or shine, but the syrup making is weather dependent and not guaranteed. Dress appropriately for the weather and muddy conditions. If extreme weather is predicted, the event will be cancelled by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23. Check Tecumseh Land Trust’s Facebook page or call 937-767-9490 for more information.

Food Distribution

Second Harvest Food Bank will host a food distribution from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Clark State College, parking lot G, 570 E. Leffel Lane.

Bring a state ID and proof of current address.

Food Pantry

Pointe of Grace Church Village Pantry, 5065 Old Mechanicsburg Road, will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

For more information, call the church office at 937-717-0059 and leave a message if you have any questions.