Woman riding motorcycle loses control on bridge, falls into Buck Creek

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

3 hours ago
A woman riding a motorcycle was seriously injured Thursday when she apparently lost control on a bridge and dropped more than 30 feet into Buck Creek in downtown Springfield.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on the Plum Street bridge at Cliff Park Road.

The woman landed close to shore so rescuers were able to get her out quickly, said Felix Shanahan, EMS officer of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division.

“There doesn’t seem to be any life-threatening injuries, but she was significantly injured,” he said.

The woman was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

