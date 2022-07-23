Fair, health district leaders encourage safe fair experience

The fair is also occurring amidst hot temperatures, and Cook said the health district wants everyone to stay cool and hydrated as they enjoy the fair.

Cook said that “finding little bits of shade, going inside some of the cooler buildings, spending a little time in and out of the animal barns where you can get cool and then really just kind of paying attention to yourself” are all important habits.

Fairgoers have a lot to look forward to this year: on Friday, sea lion shows kicked off in the evening, and a family-friendly puppet and animal show — Tropigal Review — also began. Rides opened on the midway at noon and will continue to do so throughout the week.

The 2022 Clark County Fair queen contest was held at the entertainment tent on Friday afternoon, with Global Impact STEM Academy graduate Rebekah Hardacre taking home the crown, this year’s Community Service award and a $700 worth of scholarships. Joining her as first and second runners-up, respectively, are Abigail Getz and Laci Lough.

Hardacre is currently a sophomore at the University of Findlay, where she is studying to become a veterinarian. She is employed by the Ohio Army National Guard and Huber Heights Animal Hospital. Hardacre is a member of Waddle-Ewe-Do 4-H Club, and she has shown dairy cows, heifers, turkeys and pigs during the fair.

Hardacre said that the Clark County Fair has been a great “gift” to her.

“You just learn so much out here at the fair,” she said. “There’s just so many opportunities. You learn things you don’t even think you’re going to learn, and I think that’s something Clark County give everyone: agricultural education.”

Other contestants in this year’s queen contest included Konner Miller, Katherine Sprowl and Megan Thatcher.

The Clark County Fair is ongoing until July 29 this year. General admission is $6 with cash.

Below is a schedule of entertainment and shows for the rest of the 2022 Clark County Fair:

Saturday, July 23 – Veterans Day

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 3, 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Tropigal Revue in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Heritage Center Tractor Show in the big tent: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Grand Opening Ceremonies at the Arts and Crafts building: 9 a.m.

Easy Listening at the CTC Shelter House: 11 a.m.

Beverly Sulfsted and Willow Creek Band at the CTC Shelter House: 2 p.m.

Eli the Magician at the CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.

NTPA Tractor Pull at the track: 7 p.m.

Hasting Music Show at the big tent: 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 24 – Junior Fair Board Day

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 3, 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Tropigal Revue in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Heritage Center Tractor Show in the big tent: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Church service at the CTC Shelter House: 9 a.m.

Open class rabbit show: 9 a.m.

Open class lamb: 10 a.m.

Blaine Bowman and His Goodtime Band at the CTC Shelter House: 11 a.m.

Jr. Beef Feeders Show: 1 p.m.

Lawrenceville Church of God music at the CTC Shelter House: 2 p.m.

Duck and Chicken Show at the big tent: 2 p.m.

Kiddie Tractor Pull at the big tent: 2 p.m.

Eli the Magician at the CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.

Alpaca and Llama Fun Show at the sheep arena: 6 p.m.

First Christian church and Medway church at the big tent: 5 p.m.

Demo Derby at the track: 7 p.m.

Monday, July 25

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Tropigal Revue in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Heritage Center Tractor Show in the big tent: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jr. Market Lamb: 9 a.m.

Jr. Dairy Feeders: 4 p.m.

Muleskinner Band at the CTC Shelter House: 2 p.m.

Eli the Magician at the CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.

KOI Drag RAcing at the ATVs and Everything Else track: 7 p.m.

LA Band at the big tent: 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Tropigal Revue in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Heritage Center Tractor Show in the big tent: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Golden Wedding Party at the Arts and Crafts building: 10:30 a.m.

Kiwanis Meeting at the CTC Shelter House: noon

Easy Listening at the CTC Shelter House: 2 p.m.

Eli the Magician at the CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.

Pie Auction at the Arts and Crafts building: 6 p.m.

Scramble Participant Mandatory Meeting at the CTC Shelter House: 6:15 p.m.

Winners Revier at the big tent: 7 p.m.

COTPA/COPTC pulls at the track: 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27 – Kids Day (everyone 10 and under has free admission)

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Tropigal Revue in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Heritage Center Tractor Show in the big tent: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Razzmatazz and Jazz at the CTC Shelter House: 11 a.m.

Dean Simmons at the CTC Shelter House: 2 p.m.

Jr. Market Goat Show: 4 p.m.

Exchange Club Kids Games at the track: 1 p.m.

Eli the Magician at the CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.

Jr. Market Beef Show: 6 p.m.

KOI Truck Drag RAcing at the track: 7 p.m.

Allison Kelly at the big tent: 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 28 – Election Day

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Tropigal Revue in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Election of Fairboard at the Jr. Fair Board Office: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

County Commission meeting at the Arts and Crafts building: 10 a.m.

Heritage Center Tractor Show in the big tent: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Glen Parks Banjo Show at the CTC Shelter House: 1 p.m.

PeeWee Swine Showmanship: 1:30 p.m.

Society Annual Meeting at the CTC Shelter House: 3 p.m.

Dean Simmons Satchmo Show at the CTC Shelter House: 3:30 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Tropigal Revue in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Jr. Fair Livestock auction at the cattle arena: 9 a.m.

Heritage Center Tractor Show in the big tent: 10 a.m.

Glen Parks Banjo Show at the CTC Shelter House: 11 a.m.

David Wayne Music Show at the CTC Shelter House: 2 p.m.

Pig and Calf scrambles at the trach: 6 p.m.

Stranger Band at the big tent: 8 p.m.