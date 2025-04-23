Ex-Champaign sheriff Melvin pleads guilty to lesser charge after 2024 OVI arrest

Clark County Sheriff Matthew Melvin was arrested for OVI Dec. 18. This still from an Urbana Police officer's body camera shows Melvin speaking with a sergeant. CONTRIBUTED

Former Champaign County Sheriff Matthew Melvin was sentenced to a fine and time served under a plea deal Monday after he was arrested in December for drunk driving.

Melvin pleaded Monday to one count of physical control, meaning he had physical control of his vehicle while under the influence. He will serve 12 months community control and pay a $250 fine plus court costs.

The former sheriff was pulled over Dec. 18 at 1:12 a.m. for traffic violations including swerving over marked lanes.

Melvin had lost his bid for reelection as sheriff to Chad Burroughs earlier in 2024. Burroughs was sworn in January.

ExploreWATCH: Bodycam footage shows Champaign Co. sheriff refuse field sobriety test in OVI arrest

Cruiser and body camera footage obtained by the Springfield News-Sun shows Melvin’s pickup truck swerving as well as remaining stopped at a green light for about 10 seconds before entering the intersection and being pulled over by an Urbana police officer whose cruiser was behind him.

An officer remarked that the vomit over the side of Melvin’s truck and Melvin himself smelled of alcohol.

Melvin refused a field sobriety test and was subsequently arrested. He refused a breath test and fingerprinting at the station.

