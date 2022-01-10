Free program to build computer skills available at Mechanicsburg Public Library

Northstar Digital Literacy is a self-directed digital learning tool that covers a variety of technology scenarios, according to a library press release. It comes with lessons and exercises to improve basic computer skills such as using Microsoft products, as well as to build career searching skills and ways to support K-12 remote learning. The digital literacy guide also includes lessons about social media.

The resource can be accessed on the library’s website, and library staff are available to help with the resource during Mechanicsburg library’s regular hours, the press release said.