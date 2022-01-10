Hamburger icon
Free program to build computer skills available at Mechanicsburg Public Library

The Mechanicsburg Public Library is offering a free digital literacy program.
The Mechanicsburg Public Library is offering a free digital literacy program. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
10 minutes ago

Mechanicsburg Public Library has a new tool to help people improve their digital literacy skills.

Northstar Digital Literacy is a self-directed digital learning tool that covers a variety of technology scenarios, according to a library press release. It comes with lessons and exercises to improve basic computer skills such as using Microsoft products, as well as to build career searching skills and ways to support K-12 remote learning. The digital literacy guide also includes lessons about social media.

The resource can be accessed on the library’s website, and library staff are available to help with the resource during Mechanicsburg library’s regular hours, the press release said.

“The last year has underscored the importance of computer access, connectivity, and digital skills for all of us,” said library director Rebecca Wilden.

Ohio library access to Northstar is funded through a federal Institute of Museum and Library Services ARPA grant awarded by the State Library of Ohio.

