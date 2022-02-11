Events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

Genealogical Society Meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Clark County Public Library’s Park Shopping Center Branch, 1119 Bechtle Ave. in Springfield.

Speaker Dale Henry will talk about his own genealogy and about the Gammon House, a local Underground Railroad site where he currently serves as the President of the Gammon House historical organization.

Dale was a former Mayor of Springfield, a Vietnam Era Veteran, is Commander of American Legion Bailey-Frey Post 125 and a Civil War reenactor. He is a graduate of Clark State and Wright State University, retired from General Motors and worked for Clark County, the State of Ohio, and the Springfield City School District.

Masks are recommended. Guests are welcome.

Urbana Father Daughter Dance

The Champaign Family YMCA Father Daughter Dance will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

There will only be 400 tickets available.

The cost is $3 for members and $5 for non-members.

Springfield Arts Council Comedy Show

Seth’s Big Fat Broadway Show will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Clark State Performing Arts Center.

The show is presented by the Springfield Arts Council as part of its Showtime Series. It’s described as a combination of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “The Tony Awards” and “The Daily Show.”

Tickets range from $34.75 to $53.20. They can be purchased on ticketmaster.com.

For more information, visit www.springfieldartscouncil.org/.

Galentine’s Crafting

The Warder Literacy Center, 137 E. High St. in Springfield, will host a Galentine’s craft room event featuring Sip & Dipity at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

This annual fundraiser allows participants to choose either a wood round or wood heart paint project. Snacks and beverages will also be provided.

The cost is $50. For tickets or more information, visit sipanddipity.com.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Unit

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at Clark State College, 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.

To schedule a 15-minuted 2D or 3D mammogram, call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When you call to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Springfield Church Blood Drive

Help Community Blood Center recover from winter weather cancellations and replenish the blood supply by supporting the Maiden Lane Church of God monthly Springfield community blood drive from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 1201 Maiden Lane in Springfield.

All registered donors receive the “Counting on You in 2022″ long-sleeve t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Winter weather cancellations have impacted CBC and the regional blood supply. The traditional challenges of winter are more difficult due to the continued impact of COVID-19. Type O blood remains in low supply. CBC is urging eligible community members to donate at least twice in 2022. Remote workers are encouraged to find a local blood drive and donate. CBC needs new platelet, plasma, or double red cell donors.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Comedy Theatre Auditions

Open auditions for the comedy “Dearly Beloved” will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday in Hoban Hall of St. Raphael Church, 225 E. High St.

Roles are available for seven women and four men. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.

Springfield Civic Theatre will present the comedy April 7-9 at the John Legend Theater. The comedy is about the antics of three feuding sisters who attempt to pull off a high society wedding for one sister’s daughter in a small Texas town full of eccentrics.

For more information, contact the director Kathleen Day at kadaysg8@gmail.com.