Events around Clark and Champaign counties this week

There are several events that will be going on in Clark and Champaign counties this week, including a Community Kitchen at High Street United Methodist Church.

Credit: HANDOUT

By Brooke Spurlock
1 hour ago

Here are some events that will be going on in Clark and Champaign counties this week:

Springfield Church Community Kitchen

High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St. in Springfield, will host a central community kitchen serving warm meals inside from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

For more information, call the church office at 937-322-2527.

West End Neighborhood Meeting

The West End Neighborhood 2022 meetings will begin on Wednesday. The group will meet at Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Main St. at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are open to the public.

The speakers will be Flossie Hulsizer, Historical Society; Bob Hulsizer, remodeling project of the “old” Columbia Street Cemetery; and Mary Crabtree, the Jefferson Street Garden Oasis.

If you have questions or comments about the neighborhood, call Deb at 937-926-2126.

Mobile Mammography Unit

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at Clark County Public Library-Houston Branch, 5 W. Jamestown Road in South Charleston, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who quality. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Houseplant How To Event

The Ohio State University Extension Office and Champaign County Master Gardeners will host a “Houseplant How-To” event at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Community Center Auditorium, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.

The cost is $15. Participants will learn about the hottest trends, newest plants and general care.

To register, visit go.osu/houseplant. Registration includes a houseplant to get started with or add to your collection.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

