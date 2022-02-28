PHOTOS: Families and business cope with inflation

We talked to local resident and business owners about inflation. Here is some of what they said:

“If you are paying $200 more a month in groceries and you are paying an extra $4,000 to buy a car, those are the things I think the average American pays attention to,” said Kristen Bowser, a married, working mother of five children who lives in Springboro. “When you are making also the same amount but everything costs more, I think that’s where people really feel it. You feel it in your pocketbook.”