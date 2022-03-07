Events around Clark and Champaign counties this week

Virtual Health Webinar

Community Health Foundation’s free Break for Health one-hour virtual webinar will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday. The topic is Reproductive and Sexual Wellness. The interactive discussion covers topics such as how to communicate better with your partner and your children, disease prevention, urology, obstetrics and gynecology and prenatal care.

The panel of experts includes Dr. Shawn Osterholt, OB/GYN; Danielle Raines, labor and delivery nurse and nurse educator; Britney Bruce, reproductive and health wellness nursing supervisor; and Sarah Dahlston, education director and a urologist. Nettie Carter Smith of Rocking Horse Community Health Center will continue as moderator.

To register or for more information, contact Joan Elder, Community Health Foundation, at 937-523-7007.

Greenon Schools Purse Raffle

The Greenon Local School District Band Boosters are selling tickets for their purse raffle. There are 20 designer purses and other prizes, all donated by parents and friends of the band. The raffle will be held on Facebook live in the “Greenon Band Purse Event” group at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/bandpurseraffle. The cost is $25 per ticket or a five-pack for $100 (all five names must be the same for this deal). All money raised will support music education for students in grades 6-12.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at Rocking Horse Community Health Center, 651 S. Limestone St. in Springfield, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who quality. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Explore Cedarville pharmacy student returns to African homeland through program rotation

Computer Users Meeting

The NASAC Computer Users Group will hold its March meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Husted Fire and Rescue Building, 6215 Springfield Xenia Road, in Springfield. Drive around the north-west corner of the firehouse to the rear of the building, where you will see two service doors. The entry to the classroom is the south door; look for the NASAC sign. Visitors are always welcome.

This month’s presentation, by Gary Coy, will be “Upgrading Your Computer in 10 Easy Lessons, or 5 Hard Ones”, and will cover all aspects of upgrading your older, tired PC, from how much upgrading can be done, where to buy parts for your upgrade, to how to install those parts. Bring your computer’s specs to determine exactly what upgrading can be performed. Questions on all things computer are welcomed.

Northwestern School Musical

Northwestern High School is coming back to the arts scene with the musical Bye Bye Birdie. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 musical, Music man, was shut down on opening night and only performed for parents. There was no musical performed in 2021.

The district was given a donation from the Class of NW 1965 Arts and Humanities Endowment Fund for costumes and sets. Only 10 of the 40 cast members have ever performed in a musical previously.

Bye Bye Birdie is an American musical about fictional pop sensation Conrad Birdie and his final performance before being drafted to the army. He promises a song and a kiss to a typical American teenager on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Northwestern High School. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and $10 for priority seating. They can be purchased at the door or online at nwlschools.org/page/event-box-office-tickets.