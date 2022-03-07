Cedarville pharmacy student returns to African homeland through program rotation

For her rotation, Ameleah went to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, one of the most important hospitals in the capital city of Accra, and did rounds in the obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) ward, renal unit, eye clinic, polyclinic (general clinic) and more, the release stated.

While in the medical clinic, she worked with a team of physicians, nurses and social workers to evaluate the overall health of patients; she monitored adherence for patients on HIV medications, and offered counsel and reviewed potential interactions with other medications.

Amelemah also visited a plant at Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, a medication manufacturer that is also located in Accra, to help monitor drug safety, and she worked with the mission organization International Needs to get a better understanding of how drugs are manufactured in Ghana.

Amelemah said that her education at the university has prepared her academically as well as how to empathize with patients, especially those who can’t purchase the medications they need.

“We have to wake up every day and be grateful,” she said. “The situations that we see over here in the United States are not what people everywhere experience. There are a lot of people who need help.”

After graduation, Amelemah said she wants to help people like her grandmother manage their chronic conditions, and is considering a balance between working in both the United States and Ghana to practice pharmacy.

“I just want to be able to use the knowledge that I’ve gained to help people live better lives,” she said.