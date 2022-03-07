Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Cedarville pharmacy student returns to African homeland through program rotation

Karley Amelemah, a fourth-year student in Cedarville’s Doctor of Pharmacy program, who recently completed a rotation in her country of origin, Ghana. Contributed/photo by Scott Huck, Cedarville University.

Credit: SCOTT HUCK

caption arrowCaption
Karley Amelemah, a fourth-year student in Cedarville’s Doctor of Pharmacy program, who recently completed a rotation in her country of origin, Ghana. Contributed/photo by Scott Huck, Cedarville University.

Credit: SCOTT HUCK

Credit: SCOTT HUCK

News
By Brooke Spurlock
47 minutes ago

A Cedarville University student was able to return to her homeland in Africa for her pharmacy program’s rotation.

Karley Amelemah is a fourth-year professional pharmacy student in the Doctor of Pharmacy program.

After seeing how pharmacists in her home nation of Ghana improved her grandmother’s quality of life growing up, she wanted to become a pharmacist too, which led her from west Africa to Ohio and back.

Amelemah, whose family now lives in Hartsdale, New York, was able to return to Ghana this past January for a monthly pharmacy rotation.

“I wanted to go back and see how pharmacy was implemented, if it was the same as it was when I was growing up and compare and contrast the systems,” Amelemah said.

ExploreOhio’s COVID transmission rate just over 100 cases per 100,000 people

For her rotation, Ameleah went to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, one of the most important hospitals in the capital city of Accra, and did rounds in the obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) ward, renal unit, eye clinic, polyclinic (general clinic) and more, the release stated.

While in the medical clinic, she worked with a team of physicians, nurses and social workers to evaluate the overall health of patients; she monitored adherence for patients on HIV medications, and offered counsel and reviewed potential interactions with other medications.

Amelemah also visited a plant at Tobinco Pharmaceuticals, a medication manufacturer that is also located in Accra, to help monitor drug safety, and she worked with the mission organization International Needs to get a better understanding of how drugs are manufactured in Ghana.

ExploreBill that eliminates training for concealed-carry handgun licenses goes to Ohio governor

Amelemah said that her education at the university has prepared her academically as well as how to empathize with patients, especially those who can’t purchase the medications they need.

“We have to wake up every day and be grateful,” she said. “The situations that we see over here in the United States are not what people everywhere experience. There are a lot of people who need help.”

After graduation, Amelemah said she wants to help people like her grandmother manage their chronic conditions, and is considering a balance between working in both the United States and Ghana to practice pharmacy.

“I just want to be able to use the knowledge that I’ve gained to help people live better lives,” she said.

In Other News
1
Continued momentum in downtown Springfield redevelopment has inspired a...
2
Jerry Boswell exits, stage right, at 84
3
Break for Health program to focus on reproduction, sexual wellness
4
Springfield looking to move forward with construction of new fire...
5
Coronavirus: Clark County cases drop 90% in month

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top