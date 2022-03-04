Coronavirus: Weekly cases continue to decline in Clark, Champaign schools

New coronavirus cases continue to decline in Clark and Champaign school districts, officials said.
Five Clark County and three Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 27 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Feb. 21-27. In comparison, 31 cases were reported among local school districts the previous week.
There were 15 cases reported in Clark County and 12 cases reported in Champaign County schools.
The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Greenon: 2 students
Mechanicsburg: 1 student
Northeastern: 1 student
Southeastern: 1 student
Springfield: 2 students
Tecumseh: 7 students, 2 staff
Triad: 9 students
Urbana: 2 student
Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Feb. 21-27.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.
