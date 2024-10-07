Enon winery, Clark County SPCA to host 15th annual Dogtoberfest

The SPCA is the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

There will be live music with Skip Hoyt from 1-4 p.m., food trucks including Freddies Franks and Burgers and The Flying Pepper, a $15 wine tasting including a souvenir wine glass, a dog costume contest with judging at 3 p.m., pet photography by Pawz to Pose, Dogtoberfest hoodie sales, 50/50 and basket raffles, vendors, a bake sale and a new sweet strawberry fruit wine release called “Strawberry Shortcake” with $5 of every bottle sold donated to the SPCA. Guests can also bring their well-behaved dogs or find a dog as adoptions will be taking place at the event.

The event raised $10,000 for the SPCA last year, and Brandeberry said they “are always hoping” to increase the donation each year.

“The last couple of years we have had cold, windy weather. So praying with some good weather we can top last year’s donation,” she said. “We would love for it to be a big one and raise more money than ever for the Clark County SPCA.”

Proceeds benefit the SPCA, where donations and adoptions have been down since COVID-19 and abandonment of animals by their owners has skyrocketed, Brandeberry said.

“Shelters and rescues are busting at the seams and they need people to step up and help in any way we can. This is my way of helping and I’m thankful that so many other people help me along the way,” she said. “It started as a little dream of mine to do a little fundraiser because I thought I had a great location and I wanted to help homeless animals. The first year I raised $1,000, and 15 years later we are raising $10,000. I can’t even say how much I appreciate all the help over the years from everyone.”

A $5 car parking fee will also be donated to the SPCA. For more information, call the winery at 937-767-9103 or visit www.brandeberrywinery.com.