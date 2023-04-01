Enon VFW to close next week due to construction, detours causing difficulty for customers

The road, which has about 3,700 vehicles travel it per day, closed on Jan. 16 for a reconstruction project from Hunter Road to Green Vista Drive/Southern Vista Drive that’s projected to cost $6.28 million, paid from federal, state and local funds.

This is the first of five phases for the project in which the contractor will close that section of the road and replace the existing storm sewer, reconstruct the roadway and install a shared-use path along the east side of the road. It will also replace the county’s existing water main and construct turn lanes in support of the new Greenon school.

The contractor for the project will close the intersection of Rebert Pike and Enon-Xenia Road from April 3-7 to reconstruct the intersection. They’ll also work at the intersection of Southern Vista Drive/Green Vista Drive and Enon-Xenia Road from April 5-7. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers, but there will be no access to Southern Vista or Green Vista drives from Enon-Xenia Road during those few days.

The Clark County Engineer’s Office said they haven’t received any complaints from businesses or residents, except a small concern early on for additional road closed signs, which they have since added, and an increase in traffic on the side streets. The Memorial Day parade should also not be affected.

Although there is a detour route, the VFW has still been struggling to get customers.

“They’re kind of closing off our small detour, the more local detour, and the bigger detour some people just won’t drive that far out of the way to come here. They’ll just wait until it’s over, but that’ll be hard for us,” Branham said.

The VFW has a lunch menu with daily specials, open to the public, as well as pizza night on Thursdays.

“All of the people that are here are volunteers... so we have a lot of help volunteer wise trying to keep this going, but we’re just trying anything we can to keep some money coming in,” Branham said.

The VFW not only helps contribute to the Memorial Day parade, but also the Enon fireworks each year.

“Every July 3 we put on the fireworks, and it’s all donated. Mad River Twp. donates, the Village of Enon also helps us out a lot, so it’s a community effort. We do go out in the community and get donations and different businesses, things for our raffle, which we use to make money to pay for the fireworks,” she said.

The VFW will be open today, and reopen for lunch from noon to 3 p.m. on April 11.

For more information, visit the Enon VFW 8437 Facebook page.