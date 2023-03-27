Some Clark County roads to close through next 2 weeks

Several Clark County roads will be closed over the next two weeks.
The three roads to be closed are in Mad River Twp.:
- Southern Vista Drive between Tamara Street and Enon-Xenia Road will be closed on Tuesday during work hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for water main work.
- Hunter Road between West Hunter Road and Fairfiled Pike will be clsoe through Wednesday to fix downed wires.
- Rebert Pike between Enon-Xenia Road and Rebert Pike will be closed from Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 7 for intersection reconstruction.
