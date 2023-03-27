X

Some Clark County roads to close through next 2 weeks

News
By , Staff Writer
7 minutes ago

Several Clark County roads will be closed over the next two weeks.

The three roads to be closed are in Mad River Twp.:

  • Southern Vista Drive between Tamara Street and Enon-Xenia Road will be closed on Tuesday during work hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for water main work.
  • Hunter Road between West Hunter Road and Fairfiled Pike will be clsoe through Wednesday to fix downed wires.
  • Rebert Pike between Enon-Xenia Road and Rebert Pike will be closed from Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 7 for intersection reconstruction.
ExploreContractor who ripped off 2019 tornado victims in custody in Clark County

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Parade: These streets will be closed
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Springfield schools get grant to help boost number, diversity of...
5
At least two people injured in a two-vehicle crash in Springfield

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top