Busy Clark County road near school to close for months as part of larger project

Construction on a busy Clark County road that could last at least 10 months will begin with the closure of one portion of the road for more than four months, starting this week.
Part of the work is designed to help traffic around the new Greenon school.
Enon-Xenia Road in Mad River Twp. between Mud River Bridge (south of Hunter Road) and Rebert Pike will be closed from Monday, Jan. 16, to Wednesday, May 31, according to the Clark County Engineer’s Office. A detour will be posted.
The road, which has about 3,700 vehicles travel it per day, will be closed for the Enon-Xenia Road reconstruction project from Hunter Road to Green Vista Drive/Southern Vista Drive. The cost of the project is $6,281,807 and funded with federal, state and local funds.
This is the first of five phases for the overall project in which the contractor will close that section of the road and replace the existing storm sewer, reconstruct the roadway and install a shared-use path along the east side of the road. The Rebert Pike and Enon-Xenia Road intersection will remain open during this phase.
In addition to that work, the project will also replace the county’s existing water main and construct turn lanes in support of the new Greenon school.
The project is intended to address the deteriorated condition of the project corridor’s pavement, storm system and county-owned water main, and address peak congestion during arrival and dismissal in and around Greenon school, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Phase two will be from March 3 to April 7 and include water main replacement between Rebert Pike and Southern Vista along the west side of the road. Traffic will be maintained on this section of the road while work continues on phase one.
Phase three will be from May 31 to Aug. 10 and include removing the existing water main, storm sewer and gas line, and install new storm sewer trunk line, sidewalk, roadway and driveways on the west side of the road. This will open the section south of Rebert Pike, close the southbound lane from Rebert Pike to Southern Vista and maintain northbound traffic only on the northbound lane, and southbound traffic will be detoured.
Phase four will be from Aug. 10 to Oct. 4 and include constructing the remaining storm sewer, curb and gutter, roadway and shared-use path. This will close the northbound lane from Rebert Pike to Southern Vista and maintain northbound traffic only on the southbound lane, and southbound traffic will be detoured.
Phase five will be from Oct. 4 to 25 and include the placing of the final asphalt surface layer while maintaining traffic.
The overall project is estimated to be completed in November.
