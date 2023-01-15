Busy Clark County road near school to close for months as part of larger project

In addition to that work, the project will also replace the county’s existing water main and construct turn lanes in support of the new Greenon school.

The project is intended to address the deteriorated condition of the project corridor’s pavement, storm system and county-owned water main, and address peak congestion during arrival and dismissal in and around Greenon school, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Phase two will be from March 3 to April 7 and include water main replacement between Rebert Pike and Southern Vista along the west side of the road. Traffic will be maintained on this section of the road while work continues on phase one.

Phase three will be from May 31 to Aug. 10 and include removing the existing water main, storm sewer and gas line, and install new storm sewer trunk line, sidewalk, roadway and driveways on the west side of the road. This will open the section south of Rebert Pike, close the southbound lane from Rebert Pike to Southern Vista and maintain northbound traffic only on the northbound lane, and southbound traffic will be detoured.

Phase four will be from Aug. 10 to Oct. 4 and include constructing the remaining storm sewer, curb and gutter, roadway and shared-use path. This will close the northbound lane from Rebert Pike to Southern Vista and maintain northbound traffic only on the southbound lane, and southbound traffic will be detoured.

Phase five will be from Oct. 4 to 25 and include the placing of the final asphalt surface layer while maintaining traffic.

The overall project is estimated to be completed in November.