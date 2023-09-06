Enon resident appointed to American Legion Auxiliary

An Enon resident has been appointed to the American Legion Auxiliary.

Pam Bates was appointed as the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) National Public Relations Chairman. She was also ratified in July as the ALA Department of Ohio Parliamentarian.

Bates, ALA, Unit 214, was appointed by National President Lisa Williamson and ratified National Executive Committee at the 102nd National ALA Convention in North Carolina.

Her job will be to spread the word about the ALA, encourage ALA members to be visible in their communities through branding, and share the latest news from ALA volunteer national leadership and ALA National Headquarters. She will organize and assisted the ALA’s five division chairmen to meet goals and instruct each on how to relay information to their units.

“The mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support The American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military, and their families, both at home and abroad,” according to the ALA. “We advocate for veterans, educate our citizens, mentor youth, and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security.”

One program the ALA is helping The American Legion with is “BE THE ONE...End The Stigma,” which helps save veterans in crisis. Resources are avialbale 24/7 by calling 988 and pressing one or text 838255. To learn more, visit BETHEONE.ORG.

For more information, visit www.alaforveterans.org and www.alaohio.org.