Second Harvest Food Bank to ‘shine a spotlight’ on diversity, equity, inclusion

Second Harvest Food Bank’s (SHFB) third annual Harvest Breakfast will “shine a spotlight” on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The event will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. on Friday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St.

This breakfast, which happens in September during Hunger Action Month, brings together people who are committed to addressing food insecurity.

This year’s theme is conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and the roles those principles play in building a more equitable society.

“We are pleased to bring together a diverse range of voices to explore the crucial intersection of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the context of food security,” said Second Harvest Executive Director Andy Irick. “Through this event, we hope to foster a greater understanding of the barriers our neighbors encounter, as well as ignite a commitment to collective action for a more just and inclusive community.”

The keynote speaker will be Ami McReynolds, chief equity officer for Feeding America.

“Ami’s extensive experience and profound dedication to equity will undoubtedly set the tone for a thought-provoking and enlightening discussion,” Second Harvest officials said.

Other panelists include those from Second Harvest’s service area of Champaign, Clark, and Logan counties, who each have lived experience with food insecurity. They will share their stories and provide insight into the challenges they faced and continue to face in relation to food access.

To reserve a spot, visit the Eventbrite page for a free ticket at https://bit.ly/45MJJnm or contact Audrey Vanzant at 937-325-8715, ext. 102 or avanzant@theshfb.org.