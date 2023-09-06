Southeastern FFA purchases drone to support ag education projects

News
By
32 minutes ago
X

Southeastern Local School District’s FFA Chapter received a grant to help support developments or improvements of agriculture education projects and used it to buy a drone.

The $2,489 was awarded from the National FFA Organizations as part of the Grants for Growing program.

ExploreNo OVI arrests at Friday night checkpoint in Clark County

The nationwide program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, provides grant funds to local FFA chapters to support the development or improvement of agricultural education projects that enhance the classroom experience for students through chapter engagement activities.

Southeastern used the funds to purchase a DJI Mavic 3 drone to use with its unmanned aerial vehicles course as part of the Agriculture & Production Systems pathway.

Students in this course will use the new drone to practice skills in flight and image capturing. They will also have the opportunity to earn a Part 107 pilot’s certificate to pursue career opportunities in the UAV industry, specifically as it relates to precision agriculture.

The drone is also available for use by FFA members for their own needs to promote their supervised agricultural experience projects and to also help them determine their interest and skills in using drones in the future.

ExploreFood bank raises awareness of hunger in Springfield

The Grants for Growing program provided $870,000 to FFA chapters in 42 states. Funding is provided through donations made during checkout at a Tractor Supply Company store by purchasing a $1 FFA Paper Emblem.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In Other News
1
Second Harvest Food Bank to ‘shine a spotlight’ on diversity, equity...
2
Sanctuary Series returns for 15th season of free concerts in...
3
Champaign County Pet of the Week
4
Clark County Pet of the Week
5
Springfield fire chief urges safety after two serious water incidents...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top