Southeastern FFA purchases drone to support ag education projects

Southeastern Local School District’s FFA Chapter received a grant to help support developments or improvements of agriculture education projects and used it to buy a drone.

The $2,489 was awarded from the National FFA Organizations as part of the Grants for Growing program.

The nationwide program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, provides grant funds to local FFA chapters to support the development or improvement of agricultural education projects that enhance the classroom experience for students through chapter engagement activities.

Southeastern used the funds to purchase a DJI Mavic 3 drone to use with its unmanned aerial vehicles course as part of the Agriculture & Production Systems pathway.

Students in this course will use the new drone to practice skills in flight and image capturing. They will also have the opportunity to earn a Part 107 pilot’s certificate to pursue career opportunities in the UAV industry, specifically as it relates to precision agriculture.

The drone is also available for use by FFA members for their own needs to promote their supervised agricultural experience projects and to also help them determine their interest and skills in using drones in the future.

The Grants for Growing program provided $870,000 to FFA chapters in 42 states. Funding is provided through donations made during checkout at a Tractor Supply Company store by purchasing a $1 FFA Paper Emblem.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.