Edward ‘Jake’ Wagner pleads guilty to role in Pike County murders

Edward “Jake” Wagner has pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated murder Thursday, exactly five years since eight members of the Rhoden family were murdered in their Pike County homes.
Wagner appeared before Judge Randy Deering Thursday afternoon in a last-minute hearing, where prosecutors revealed they had reached a plea agreement with Wagner.
In addition to pleading guilty to aggravated murder, Wagner also pleaded guilty to:
- Felony conspiracy — Punishable by up to 11 years in prison
- Four counts of aggravated burglary — Punishable by 11 years in prison, max fine of $20,000
- Unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, fifth-degree felony — Punishable by 12 months in prison
- Multiple counts of tampering with evidence
- Forgery — Punishable by up to 12 months in prisom
- Unauthorized use of property — Punishable by up to 12 months
- Interception of wire, oral communications — Punishable by up to 18 months
- Obstruction of justice — Punishable by up to 12 month
- Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity — Punishable by up to 11 years
- Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor — Punishable by up to 18 months
In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss the possibility of the death penalty for Wagner and his family. His sentences can be can be concurrent or consecutive.
Jake Wagner, along with his mother, Angela Wagner; his father, George “Billy” Wagner III; and his brother, George Wagner IV, stand charged in the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family. The Wagners are accused of murdering the family in their Pike County homes overnight in April 2016.
Jake Wagner was set to stand trial Aug. 30, the first of the Wagner family to have an official trial date.