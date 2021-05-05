Early results: Jumper leads Moody in Urbana council race

Voters in Urbana’s First Ward gave Amy Jumper the early lead in the race for the seat against Charles Moody.
Jumper is leading Moody by four votes, according to unofficial early results Tuesday by the Champaign County Board of Elections.
Both candidates are Republicans.
According to early results, Jumper received 52.04%, or 51 votes, and Moody received 47.96%, or 47 votes.
The only other race on the ballot in Champaign County was for a substitute school levy for residents in the Northwestern Local School District.