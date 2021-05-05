X

Early results: Jumper leads Moody in Urbana council race

Voters in Urbana’s First Ward gave Amy Jumper the early lead in the race for the seat against Charles Moody in Tuesday’s primary election. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Voters in Urbana’s First Ward gave Amy Jumper the early lead in the race for the seat against Charles Moody in Tuesday’s primary election. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News | 1 hour ago
By Brooke Spurlock

Voters in Urbana’s First Ward gave Amy Jumper the early lead in the race for the seat against Charles Moody.

Jumper is leading Moody by four votes, according to unofficial early results Tuesday by the Champaign County Board of Elections.

Both candidates are Republicans.

ExploreWhat’s on the ballot in Clark and Champaign counties

According to early results, Jumper received 52.04%, or 51 votes, and Moody received 47.96%, or 47 votes.

The only other race on the ballot in Champaign County was for a substitute school levy for residents in the Northwestern Local School District.

ExploreMore election night results

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.