Polls open today at 6:30 a.m.

Polls for today’s election will open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.
Voters in Clark County will decide today who will be the Republican Party nominee to fill the Clark County Municipal Court Judge seat.
Three candidates - Melissa Tuttle, Daniel Carey and Robert Lancaster Jr - are vying for the seat. Brian Driscoll will also be listed on the ballot as a GOP candidate although he withdrew from the race. It was too late to remove his name from the ballot.
The winner of the GOP race will face Democratic Party nominee David Herier in the November election.
What else is on the ballot?
City of Springfield residents will vote on a a 0.4%, 10-year income tax renewal levy.
Mad River Twp. residents will vote on two property tax renewals -- one a 5-year, 0.80 mill property tax levy for the fire department and the second a 5-year, 1 mill property tax levy for ambulance and emergency medical services.
Village of Enon residents will vote on whether to allow Enon Food Mart to sell wine and mixed alcoholic beverages.
Northwestern Local School District members in Clark and Champaign counties are asking voters to approve a 7.16 mill, 5-year property tax substitute levy that is expected to generate $1,715,690.
Urbana voters will vote between two candidates - Amy Jumper and Charles Moody - for the first ward city council seat. Both are Republicans.
