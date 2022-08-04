Driver flown to hospital after rollover crash in Champaign County

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. after the driver of a 2005 GMC pickup truck headed east in the 4800 block of East U.S. 36 lost control control and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a utility pole before rolling and coming to rest in a field on the north side of the highway, according to a release from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Explore COVID vaccines encouraged for kids ahead of school

The driver, who was the only occupant, suffered visible injuries and was flown to an area hospital by medical helicopter. His condition is unknown.