Driver flown to hospital after rollover crash in Champaign County

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
6 minutes ago

A Mechanicsburg man suffered serious injuries Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 36 in Champaign County.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. after the driver of a 2005 GMC pickup truck headed east in the 4800 block of East U.S. 36 lost control control and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a utility pole before rolling and coming to rest in a field on the north side of the highway, according to a release from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, who was the only occupant, suffered visible injuries and was flown to an area hospital by medical helicopter. His condition is unknown.

The crash is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

