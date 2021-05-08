Downtown Urbana to debut Second Saturdays

The Urbana Downtown Merchants Association hopes the second will come in first for anybody who wants a monthly weekend early evening event to look forward to.
Second Saturdays will see downtown merchants open for extended shopping hours and dining, along with live entertainment and food trucks the second Saturday of each month through October in downtown Urbana. The first event will be today, May 8, and go until 8 p.m.
A variation of the recent Hello Spring weekend event, part of Second Saturdays will be to showcase local businesses people appeal to all age groups.
“Our intention is to have extended shopping hours and other things for people to do during the warmer months to get people to enjoy our downtown area, to get them familiar with what’s available and to have them then come back again,” said Mary Manoloff, secretary of the Urbana Downtown Merchants Association.
As most of these businesses close at 4 or 5 p.m. on typical Saturdays, this is a way to bring in more people who want to be out to enjoy the weather and have several places to check out. The merchants will be complemented by artisans who will sell their goods outdoors or some inside the merchants’ stores, including one enterprising 7-year-old who will sell her own line of earrings.
This initial event could also be an opportunity to pick up a last-minute Mother’s Day gift or something to spruce up your home.
Visitors are also encouraged to make an evening of it by dining at one of the local restaurants or with one or two food trucks that will be there. The experience will be completed by live entertainment. Performing today will be the Wright Brothers, who do a variety of oldies music, and Springfield guitarist Terry Van Auker, who also plays familiar tunes.
“We’re really hoping people will like what we offer here in our small town,” Manoloff said.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/ShopUrbanaohio/.