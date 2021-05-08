Downtown Urbana to debut Second Saturdays

This initial event could also be an opportunity to pick up a last-minute Mother’s Day gift or something to spruce up your home.

Visitors are also encouraged to make an evening of it by dining at one of the local restaurants or with one or two food trucks that will be there. The experience will be completed by live entertainment. Performing today will be the Wright Brothers, who do a variety of oldies music, and Springfield guitarist Terry Van Auker, who also plays familiar tunes.

“We’re really hoping people will like what we offer here in our small town,” Manoloff said.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/ShopUrbanaohio/.