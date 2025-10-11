Downtown Urbana to come alive during Let the Ghoul Times Roll celebration

“We wanted to bring the square alive and give families another reason to come downtown,” said Vicki Deere-Bunnell, past president of the Monument Square District. “A few of us on the board thought a trunk-or-treat would be a great nod to the festive trick-or-treat traditions of the past.”

The celebration will include food trucks, kids’ games, a trunk-or-treat with 32 local businesses and a prize awarded for the best decorated truck, extended shopping hours, the “Ratsville Hoodlums” and “Jeepers Beyond City Limits, Ohio” car clubs, Creative Foundations will host games and activities in Legacy Park, a bounce house for kids donated by Richwood Bank and a DJ sponsored by the People’s Savings Bank.

The idea of the event first started in August 2023 when MSD board members wanted to add a lively event to the community for Halloween.

It “came to life” that year only a few months later, organizers said.

”Even with the limited time that first year, the turnout was wonderful,” Deere-Bunnell said. “We knew right away it was something worth continuing.”

Now in its third year, Deere-Bunnell said the event has become a downtown favorite and tradition.

This MSD event, which is low-cost and funded by sponsors and donors, is led by board member Amy Burchnell, of Creative Foundations, and local business owner and city council member Amy Jumper, of 937 Roots.

MSD, which works to strengthen Urbana’s downtown through community events, beautification projects and support from local businesses, is a part of A Heritage Ohio Main Street Organization that helps with economic development and sustainability through preservation of historic buildings, revitalization of downtown and neighborhood commercial districts, and promotion of cultural tourism.