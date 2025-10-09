Following public hearings, Sloopy Solar project moves closer to state review

The purpose of these hearings was to get public input on the proposed solar installation that could power up to 33,000 homes if the full, 1,600-acre project gets built. The solar facility, which is targeted to begin in 2028, could create hundreds of new jobs and generate more power.

Both meetings were an open house style that featured information stations staffed by experts in solar engineering, project construction and operation, local economic impacts, land use, vegetation management, interconnection and more.

Ryan Van Portfliet, director of renewable development for Invenergy, said officials appreciated the opportunity to meet with community members and answer questions.

“Open communication and engagement with the community are central to how we develop projects, and we are committed to working closely with residents throughout the process,” he said. “Our goal is to create a project that not only delivers reliable energy but also provides long-term benefits for local schools, businesses, and Clark County as a whole.”

Now that both public meetings have been held, Invenergy has 90 days to submit Sloopy Solar’s application to the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) and then nine months to do the formal review process that includes additional opportunities for community input, according to an Invenergy spokesperson.

“We understand that there are mixed opinions about solar facilities and were grateful for the opportunity to provide assurance that Invenergy will adhere to all of the OPSB’s requirements. We look forward to delivering on the local economic benefits that the project will bring to Harmony Twp.,” the spokesperson said.

This center would be a first for the region as, so far, no utility-scale solar or wind facilities exist in Clark County.

Clark County Commissioners will not have a say over this project and it will not be voted on or brought before the board, except the ability to appoint an individual to represent them on the OPSB during that agency’s oversight of the project.

The project is partially grandfathered in, according to the OPSB, because they received a system impact study and paid fees before October 2021. It was already in motion before passage of Senate Bill 52 in the fall of 2021, which allows a board of county commissioners to prohibit the construction of utility-scale wind or solar facilities altogether or in certain designated zones in unincorporated areas.

The spokesperson said Sloopy Solar will deliver more than $64 million in local investment to the community, with supporting over 500 local jobs during construction and being one of the largest taxpayers in the county once it’s operational.