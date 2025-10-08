Clark County commissioner Flax Wilt to step down at end of the year

President Sasha Rittenhouse and Commissioner Charles Patterson thanked Flax Wilt for her service

“Those shoes that we’re going to have to fill here down the road are going to be hard to fill. You’ve left a lasting legacy. It’s been an honor to work next to you,” Rittenhouse said.

“I know serving the public takes a toll on your business. It takes a toll on your family life. It takes a toll on your soul. I would just pray that your soul is healed as quickly as possible when you depart this arena,” Patterson said.

In a letter to Rittenhouse, Flax Wilt said it’s time for her to prioritize her family, health, business and volunteer work.

“Serving our community in this role for nearly a decade has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I remain deeply grateful to the people of Clark County for their trust,” she said.

“This decision comes after thoughtful consideration of where my energy will make the biggest impact ... While stepping away from public office is not an easy choice — especially when there is always more to be done — I believe it is the right one for this moment of my life.”

Explore 3 vying for 2 seats on Springfield school board

Flax Wilt said she’s providing enough notice to complete existing projects and would be honored if she can continue to be the county’s representative on the Springfield 2051 Steering Committee.

The Clark County Republican Party will oversee the process of appointing a successor until the next election.

“I hope they will find someone who shares our commitment to integrity, progress and positive change,” Flax Wilt said.

Although Flax Wilt it stepping away from this position, she said she’s not stepping away from her love for the community and looks forward to its growth in the future.