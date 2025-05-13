Downtown Springfield train incident causes grain spill into Buck Creek

A statement from Mayor Rob Rue said no hazardous chemicals were released, but the train hopper in question contained approximately 120 tons of wheat, and that some of the grain did enter the creek.

“Environmental crews are working to assess the impact,” Rue’s statement said. “While there is no immediate threat to public safety, grain spills of this nature can affect aquatic ecosystems by reducing oxygen levels and disrupting water flow. The EPA has been notified and is currently providing guidance on the situation.”

The spill happened almost three years to the day since 26 cars of a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Mad River Twp. on May 12, 2022.

In Tuesday’s mess, Rue said some of the rail cars on the affected train were carrying hazardous materials, but that none of those cars were involved in the derailment. Photos posted on social media by passersby showed much of the train still upright.

Rue said hazmat teams were on scene examining all cars to ensure safety “out of an abundance of caution.” He said the railroad line sustained substantial damage in the incident, and cleanup and repair operations were expected to take time.

Water Street remained closed at the train crossing around 7 p.m. Tuesday according to city officials. Spring, Limestone and other streets were unaffected because the tracks go beneath those roads via underpasses.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available,” Rue said.