Several train cars derailed, tracks damaged in Mad River Twp.

Several train cars have derailed and the tracks have been damaged in Mad River Twp.
The derailment is about a quarter-mile from Old Mill Road.
Also, some of the train cars with damaged connectors were still on the railroad tracks.
We are working to learn more information and will update this report.
