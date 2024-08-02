Bechtle Avenue closed after Springfield train derailment involving 10 cars

“There are not any injuries. There are no hazardous material leaks of any kind,” said Springfield Police Captain Jeff Williams.

Of the 10 cars that derailed, only two of them were tanker cars, according to authorities.

“There were some tanker cars involved but none are leaking, none appear to be damaged to cause any threat or worry to anybody in the area,” Williams said. “Most of those are still upright. No damage to the tank, no leaks, no threat of leaks, nothing in the waterway.”

Williams said North Bechtle Avenue will be closed for several hours at a minimum. Any traffic on that road coming south will be rerouted at Commerce Road and any traffic coming north will be rerouted at the entrance and exits of Snyder Park.

For anyone that needs access on foot, via sidewalk, Williams said they are going to try to maintain access, but the roadway will still be closed to any vehicle traffic.

“As far as the road closure. they gave us a minimum 7 p.m. tonight timeframe, but they said depending on how it goes getting the cars out of here, this section of Bechtle Avenue could be closed for a couple of days even,” Williams said, explaining that decisions on the road closure were not certain yet as of mid-morning Friday.

This is not the area’s largest recent train derailment. In March 2023, 28 cars containing non-hazardous materials in a 212-car train derailed in Springfield Twp., but there was no spill. No one was reported injured in that incident.

Elsewhere in south and west Ohio, there was a minor derailment in Washington Court House on July 12 (also on an Indiana & Ohio line), and a derailment in Darke County in January.