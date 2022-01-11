Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Dole recalls salad processed in Springfield facility

Dole Fresh Vegetables recently announced that is voluntarily recalling from the market company-branded as well as private labeled packaged salads that were processed in its Springfield and Soledad, California production facilities.
caption arrowCaption
Dole Fresh Vegetables recently announced that is voluntarily recalling from the market company-branded as well as private labeled packaged salads that were processed in its Springfield and Soledad, California production facilities.

News
By Hasan Karim
27 minutes ago

A large food company with a production facility in Springfield has recalled its packaged salads due to those products presenting a possible health risk related to listeria.

Dole Fresh Vegetables recently announced that is voluntarily recalling from the market company-branded as well as private labeled packaged salads that were processed in its Springfield and Soledad, California production facilities.

Representatives of the company said in a recent release that there have been no illnesses linked to the recently recalled products as of Friday.

ExploreSeveral Springfield schools move to remote learning due to COVID-related absences

The reason for the recall was stated by the company as being due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to a release from Dole related to the recall.

The release stated that salads that have been recalled and were processed in Springfield have been identified by a product code beginning with the letter “W” and a “Best if Used By” date of between Dec. 22, 2021 and Jan. 9, 2022.

Salads that have been recalled and were processed in Soledad, California have been identified by a product code beginning with the letter “B” and a “Best if Used By” date of between Dec. 23, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022.

Product codes are located in the upper-right-hand corner of those salad packages. Representatives of the company also stated that consumers who still may have any of the recently recalled products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately.

ExploreCOVID hospitalizations reach all-time high in region

The voluntary recall notification was issued on Friday after harvest equipment used in the harvesting of the raw iceberg lettuce material used in the finished products related to the recall was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

Recalled salad items from both Springfield and Soledad were distributed to a number of states, according to the release from Dole.

No other Dole products, including fresh fruit and field-packed fresh vegetables, are part of the voluntary recall and are safe to consume, representatives of the company said.

Those with additional questions about the voluntary recalls can contact the Dole Consumer Response Center by calling 800-356-3111.

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Several Springfield schools move to remote learning due to...
3
Springfield art teacher’s work featured in New York exhibition
4
Mercy Health postpones non-emergency, elective procedures amid COVID-19
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top