Dole recalls salad processed in Springfield facility

Salads that have been recalled and were processed in Soledad, California have been identified by a product code beginning with the letter “B” and a “Best if Used By” date of between Dec. 23, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022.

Product codes are located in the upper-right-hand corner of those salad packages. Representatives of the company also stated that consumers who still may have any of the recently recalled products in their refrigerators are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately.

The voluntary recall notification was issued on Friday after harvest equipment used in the harvesting of the raw iceberg lettuce material used in the finished products related to the recall was tested by Dole and found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

Recalled salad items from both Springfield and Soledad were distributed to a number of states, according to the release from Dole.

No other Dole products, including fresh fruit and field-packed fresh vegetables, are part of the voluntary recall and are safe to consume, representatives of the company said.

Those with additional questions about the voluntary recalls can contact the Dole Consumer Response Center by calling 800-356-3111.