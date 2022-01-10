6,700 COVID patients hospitalized in Ohio

Unvaccinated Ohioans are driving hospitalizations. At Kettering Health and Premier Health hospitals last week, 89% of COVID patients in the ICU were unvaccinated, according to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association.

Dayton-area hospital authorities have begged residents to get vaccinated to prevent serious illness and reduce the burden on the health care system. Last week, Kettering Health and Premier Health announced that their hospital networks would postpone all nonemergency procedures and surgeries requiring an overnight stay due to the strain of the pandemic.

As of Monday, 60.4% of all Ohioans have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 70.57% of adults and 64.19% of those 5 and older. In addition, 55.51% of Ohioans have completed the vaccine, including 65.36% of adults and nearly 59% of those 5 and older.

More than 2.9 million Ohioans have received a booster vaccine dose, including 13,048 in the last day, according to ODH data.