DIVA! Night Out to celebrate Springfield’s Project Woman efforts

Project Woman is wrapping up Domestic Violence Awareness Month with an event that can help support its mission in the months to come – DIVA! Night Out.
The organization’s signature fundraiser event will be 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Courtyard by Marriott with the theme of the 1970s, which was also the decade Project Woman was founded. Participants can get into the spirit by dressing in ‘70s costumes with food, a cash bar, photo booth, pampering services, interactive entertainment with Dueling Pianos and the chance to bid on a variety of raffle baskets included with admission.
“We started DIVA! Night Out not just as a fundraiser, but an actual celebration,” said Laura Baxter, executive director of Project Woman. “The thought was domestic violence steals the very value away from being a woman. Survivors are silenced and devalued by the abuser and their sense of diva becomes missing.
“What is a diva, after all? It is someone who knows they are worth something and not afraid to let everyone know it. So, the whole event was created to celebrate the inner diva.”
In addition to the fun aspects, DIVA! Night Out will recognize survivors of domestic violence, volunteers and everyone who works to help those affected by the problem and educating how to stop it. Proceeds will support the organization’s emergency shelter and others programs, and with some funding cuts in recent years, this helps make up for it.
Baxter stresses that when October ends, the attention to domestic violence doesn’t end, and to contact Project Woman to help including at 800-634-9893, email at projectwoman@projectwomanohio.org or www.projectwoman.org. The group’s mobile advocacy can meet someone at a secure location such as a hospital and begin safety planning.
Future endeavors include developing a text crisis line that would make it faster and easier than to risk being overheard in a phone call, according to Baxter. The organization hopes to have funds secured before the end of the year.
Baxter said Project Woman has been through a lot since the beginning of the pandemic, struggling with with increased demand for emergency shelter and insufficient bed/occupancy availability to meet those needs. This includes lack of physical facility space as well as adding staff. Baxter said the Project Woman staff has stepped into meet these challenges.
“The mission is compelling and has strong support from our community,” said Baxter. “We are proud to have such a strong partnership in our community and hope that through this opportunity, we will improve and grow to meet current demands.”
Tickets for DIVA! Night Out cost $45 each are available at www.projectwoman.org or $50 at the door the night of the event.
