DIVA! Night Out to celebrate Springfield’s Project Woman efforts

Baxter stresses that when October ends, the attention to domestic violence doesn’t end, and to contact Project Woman to help including at 800-634-9893, email at projectwoman@projectwomanohio.org or www.projectwoman.org. The group’s mobile advocacy can meet someone at a secure location such as a hospital and begin safety planning.

Future endeavors include developing a text crisis line that would make it faster and easier than to risk being overheard in a phone call, according to Baxter. The organization hopes to have funds secured before the end of the year.

Baxter said Project Woman has been through a lot since the beginning of the pandemic, struggling with with increased demand for emergency shelter and insufficient bed/occupancy availability to meet those needs. This includes lack of physical facility space as well as adding staff. Baxter said the Project Woman staff has stepped into meet these challenges.

“The mission is compelling and has strong support from our community,” said Baxter. “We are proud to have such a strong partnership in our community and hope that through this opportunity, we will improve and grow to meet current demands.”

Tickets for DIVA! Night Out cost $45 each are available at www.projectwoman.org or $50 at the door the night of the event.