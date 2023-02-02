Developmental Disabilities of Clark County to host Rockin’ Ball fundraiser

The Clark DD Rockin’ Ball “Friend-raiser” will be held held from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 3, for ages 18 and up, in the Mercantile Building at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S Charleston Pike in Springfield.

“Everyone benefits when we welcome people with disabilities as equals in our neighborhoods, at work, and at social events,” said Will Bagnola, superintendent of Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. “We are hosting this event to help build friendships and promote understanding among diverse populations in our community.”