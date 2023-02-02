X
Developmental Disabilities of Clark County to host Rockin’ Ball fundraiser

News
By , Staff Writer
17 minutes ago

The Developmental Disabilities of Clark County will host a celebration with its dance fundraiser event.

The Clark DD Rockin’ Ball “Friend-raiser” will be held held from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 3, for ages 18 and up, in the Mercantile Building at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S Charleston Pike in Springfield.

“Everyone benefits when we welcome people with disabilities as equals in our neighborhoods, at work, and at social events,” said Will Bagnola, superintendent of Developmental Disabilities of Clark County. “We are hosting this event to help build friendships and promote understanding among diverse populations in our community.”

This event, in celebration of people with developmental disabilities during DD Awareness Month in March, will be decorated by Balloon Dog Events and include live music by the Deron Bell Band featuring a mix of fund, Motown, blues and rock hits, a DJ between sets, and J&J’s Café for food service.

The Deron Bell Band includes music director and recording artist Deron “DB” Bell, Mark “Sax Man” Ragland, Tim Cunningham, Fletcher “Drums Please” Smith, Yalonda Gaddis, Deborah “Ms. Dimples” Williams, Mark Walker and Daniel Cook.

Clark DD is a publicly funded agency that empowers people through their life to achieve their fullest potential. It funds and supports the F.F. Mueller Residential Center, adult services, in-home early intervention programs for children, transportation in specialized vehicles, family resources and respite care, vocational training, and training and assistance to providers of DD services such as home care agencies and independent providers.

HOW TO GO

What: Clark DD Rockin’ Ball

Where: Mercantile Building, Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S Charleston Pike, Springfield

When: Friday, March 3, from 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $5 in advance at bit.ly/RockinBall and $10 cash at the door.

More info: www.clarkdd.org

