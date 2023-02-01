X
Developmental Disabilities of Clark County appoints HR director

News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The Developmental Disabilities of Clark County has appointed Tim Newell as the human resources director.

“As the HR director, I have the privilege of supporting the staff that serves the families and people living with developmental disabilities in Clark County. I can’t imagine a more rewarding opportunity than this,” Newell said.

Newell has nine years of experience working in human resources, with a focus in the areas of labor relations, employee development and retention, recruitment and team management.

He has worked as the human resources director for the Rehabilitation Institute of Ohio in Dayton, in human resources at OhioHealth Rehabilitation Hospital, and Chipotle Mexican Grill, both in Columbus and for the Oregon Health Authority in Salem, Ore.

He holds a master’s degree in human resources management from the Keller Graduate School of Management and completed his undergraduate degree in communications and media management at Wheaton College.

Newell, a Stayton, Ore., native, has three children. His youngest daughter lives with Angelman Syndrome, a rare developmental disability, and he is a parent advocate on the Governor’s Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council. He and his partner live at Choctaw Lake.

